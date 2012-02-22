MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.52
* Q1 rev up 17 pct to $425.5 mln
* Raises FY12 outlook
Feb 22 Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its new products, and raised its full-year outlook.
The company, which makes software used by semiconductor companies to design chips, expects a profit of $1.97 to $2.03 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion for 2012.
It had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $1.93 to $1.99 a share, on revenue of $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.98 a share, on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income rose to $56.7 million, or 39 cents a share, from $48.2 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems, earned 56 cents a share, above consensus estimates of 52 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $425.5 million to beat estimates of $416.5 million.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company hit a near eight-year high of $30.76 in regular trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, before closing at $30.63.
They have gained nearly 30 percent of their value in the last six months.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.