* Including debt, deal valued at $507 mln
* Deal at premium of 28.5 pct over Magma's Wednesday closing
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.51-$0.53 vs est $0.46
* Expects Q1 rev $412-$420 mln vs est $389 mln
* Magma stock rises 25 percent; Synopsys slightly up
Nov 30 Chip-design software maker Synopsys
Inc agreed to buy peer Magma Design Automation Inc
for $7.35 a share in cash, to add complementary
technology offerings to its portfolio, and forecast a strong
first quarter.
Synopsys will pay a premium of 28.5 percent over Magma's
Wednesday closing price of $5.72. Including debt, the deal is
valued at about $507 million.
"This acquisition will enable Synopsys to accelerate the
delivery of the technology our customers need to keep the
overall cost of design in check," Chief Executive Aart de Geus
said in a statement.
Synopsys, which plans to fund the deal with a combination of
cash and debt, expects it to modestly add to adjusted earnings
per share in fiscal 2012.
Separately, Synopsys forecast first-quarter results ahead of
analysts' expectations, as it sees higher demand for its
services from makers of mobile devices and cloud computing and
electronics companies.
For the quarter, Synopsys -- which competes with Mentor
Graphics and Cadence Design Systems -- expects
adjusted earnings of 51-53 cents a share on revenue of $412-$420
million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 46 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $389 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the Mountain View, California-based
company, which makes software that help design chips, earned 45
cents a share, meeting analysts' estimates.
Total revenue rose 4 percent to $390.5 million, while
estimates were for $390.1 million.
The Magma stock rose 25 percent to $7.17 in extended
trading, while that of Synopsys was slightly up at $28.01.