July 24 Synovus Financial Corp posted a quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The bank posted net income available to common shareholders of $24.8 million, or 3 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $53.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell 7 percent to $213.4 million.

Provision for losses on loans fell about 63 percent to $44.2 million.

Shares of the Georgia-based bank were up 1.6 percent before the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at closed at $1.85 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.