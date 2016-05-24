BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up an industrial investment fund with two funds
* Says the size of funds is 500 million yuan
* Says company will invest 20 million yuan at first stage, holding 40 percent interest in the fund
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qOZWW
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility