Jan 5 Synthetic Biologics Inc said on
Thursday its experimental product designed to reduce
antibiotic-resistant infections outperformed a placebo in a
mid-stage trial.
The company's oral enzyme ribaxamase met the main goal of
significantly reducing Clostridium difficile infection (CDI)
versus a placebo in the 412-patient study.
Prolonged use of antibiotics can allow this common
intestinal inhabitant to explode into a lethal infection as
antibiotics kill off its beneficial rivals in the gut.
Spread through hospital surfaces and human contact, C.
difficile most often affects the elderly. It causes severe
diarrhea, can damage the colon and is difficult to treat.
The company's shares were up 24 percent at $1.10 in
premarket trading.
