Jan 20 Chemicals maker Synthomer Plc
estimated 2016 underlying pretax profit at constant currencies
ahead of market expectations after fourth-quarter trading was
boosted by stronger-than-expected trading in Europe and Asia.
* Europe saw strong growth across all business segments,
while Asia had performed modestly ahead of expectations due to
the slower evolution of competitive pressures in the nitrile
business, Synthomer said.
* Ahead of Friday's announcement, analysts' consensus for
pretax profit at constant currencies stood at 98.3 million
pounds, according to figures compiled for the company.
* Synthomer, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers
used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said it
now also expected 2016 reported profit of about 120 million
pounds on the back of recent weakness in the sterling.
* The company said it expected its European business to
demonstrate resilience in 2017 despite volatile raw material and
macroeconomic environments, while its Asian nitrile business
would be further impacted by the introduction of additional
industry capacity in 2016.
