March 15 British chemical maker Synthomer Plc reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit as improved margins and savings from an acquisition it made in 2011 more than offset a drop in sales.

The company, whose chemicals are used by the adhesive, textile, construction and pharmaceutical businesses, said it expected weak demand in Europe to continue this year.

Underlying profit before tax on a pro-forma basis rose to 98.1 million pounds ($147.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 96 million pounds a year earlier.

Synthomer, previously known as Yule Catto & Co, said it saved 19 million pounds ($29 million) in 2012 as a result of the acquisition of German peer PolymerLatex.

Underlying pro-forma basis sales fell 12.4 percent to 1.11 billion pounds, hurt by the economic downturn in Europe and a weak nitrile market in Asia. Synthomer expects demand for nitrile in Asia to improve from the end of 2013.

Sales in Europe and North America, which account for 63 percent of overall revenue, rose 15 percent to 98 million pounds in 2012 despite a volume drop of 8 percent.

Sales in its Asia and rest of the world business fell more than 40 percent to 19.1 million pounds.

The company declared a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share, raising its total dividend to 5.5 pence from 3.5 pence in 2011.

Shares in the company closed at 224.50 pence per share on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.