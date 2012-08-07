WARSAW Aug 7 Polish synthetic rubber maker Synthos said on Tuesday has dropped its bid for state-controlled fertiliser firm Pulawy, conceding defeat in the face of a rival bid.

In June Synthos launched its 1.96-billion zloty ($597 million) offer to buy Pulawy, but the Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, wants instead to consolidate the sector by merging Pulawy with bigger state-controlled rival Tarnow .

Tarnow, itself a target of an unsolicited bid from Russian fertiliser group Acron, made a counter offer for Pulawy in July, with Tarnow shareholders also approving a share increase.

Synthos had planned to buy at least 80 percent of Pulawy, offering 102.5 zlotys per share in the first 12 days of the bid period that started on July 9, after which the offer dropped to 98.77 zlotys.

Tarnow is offering 110 zlotys per Pulawy share with the company wanting to buy a 32 percent stake in the firm, which is controlled by the Treasury with a 51 percent stake.

Pulawy shares stood at 111.9 zlotys at the end of the session on Tuesday. ($1=3.2804 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)