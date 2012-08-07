WARSAW Aug 7 Polish synthetic rubber maker
Synthos said on Tuesday has dropped its bid for
state-controlled fertiliser firm Pulawy, conceding
defeat in the face of a rival bid.
In June Synthos launched its 1.96-billion zloty ($597
million) offer to buy Pulawy, but the Treasury Ministry, which
oversees state assets, wants instead to consolidate the sector
by merging Pulawy with bigger state-controlled rival Tarnow
.
Tarnow, itself a target of an unsolicited bid from Russian
fertiliser group Acron, made a counter offer for
Pulawy in July, with Tarnow shareholders also approving a share
increase.
Synthos had planned to buy at least 80 percent of Pulawy,
offering 102.5 zlotys per share in the first 12 days of the bid
period that started on July 9, after which the offer dropped to
98.77 zlotys.
Tarnow is offering 110 zlotys per Pulawy share with the
company wanting to buy a 32 percent stake in the firm, which is
controlled by the Treasury with a 51 percent stake.
Pulawy shares stood at 111.9 zlotys at the end of the
session on Tuesday.
($1=3.2804 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)