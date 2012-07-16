WARSAW, July 16 Polish synthetic rubber maker
Synthos sees little chance for success of its takeover
bid for chemicals maker Pulawy, after Poland moved to
merge Pulawy with No.1 player Tarnow, Synthos chief
executive said on Monday.
Synthos launched a 1.96-billion zloty ($572 million) bid to
buy state-controlled Pulawy, but the treasury ministry, which
oversees state assets, tried to fend off bidders in the chemical
sector by plans to consolidate it around Tarnow.
Tarnow, itself a target of an unsolicited bid from Russian
rival Acron, placed a counter offer for Pulawy last
week, with Tarnow shareholders also approving a share increase
to buy the fertiliser maker.
"From the formal point of view, the cash call has to take
place, but chances for it are weak in my opinion," Synthos CEO
Tomasz Kalwat told Reuters.
"We respect the treasury's stance and do not intend to raise
our price."
($1 = 3.4268 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)