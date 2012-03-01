By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 1
LONDON, March 1 The lives of almost a
million newborn babies could be saved every year if simple,
cheap and rapid tests for syphilis were offered to pregnant
women in poorer countries, global health experts said on
Thursday.
The Global Congenital Syphilis Partnership, a group set up
to help tackle the sexually transmitted disease, said testing
women in early pregnancy would cost less than 1 pound ($1.58)
per woman, and those who tested positive could be treated with a
single dose of the cheap antibiotic penicillin.
"Screening and treating pregnant women for syphilis is one
of the most cost-effective ways to save lives. New rapid tests
are easy to use, ... affordable and give a result in just 15
minutes," said Peter Piot, chair of the partnership and director
of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).
He said if screening were carried out routinely and women
who needed treatment got it before 28 weeks' gestation, "no
stillbirths or neonatal deaths would be due to syphilis".
"It's as simple as that," he told a briefing in London.
Experts estimate around 2 million pregnant women are
infected with syphilis every year and more than half of those
pass it on to their unborn children. According to the World
Health Organisation, between 3 and 15 percent of women of
child-bearing age in developing countries have the disease.
If untreated during pregnancy, syphilis can lead to
miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, low birth weight
and in some cases death of newborns. In Africa alone, syphilis
causes almost 400,000 stillbirths and newborn deaths each year.
A team of researchers led by Rosanna Peeling and David Mabey
at the LSHTM found in a study due to be published soon that
introducing rapid tests to increase access to syphilis screening
was both feasible and cost effective.
"This ... research has shown that new simple tests for
syphilis can be effectively introduced all over the world, from
urban areas in China and Peru to remote villages in East Africa
and even more remote indigenous populations deep in the Amazon
rain forest," Piot said.
The syphilis partnership includes several global health and
development groups, among them the Gates Foundation, Save the
Children, the World Health Organisation, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the LSHTM.
Justin Forsyth, chief executive of Save the Children, said
that while international efforts were succeeding in reducing the
number of deaths in older children in the under five-year-old
bracket, death rates of babies in their first month of life had
not fallen.
With less than three years to go to reach the millennium
development goals set in 2000 by the international community to
improve health and reduce poverty by 2015, the partnership said
it wanted a new three-year push help countries fight syphilis.
"By failing to ensure that all pregnant women are screened
for syphilis and provided with timely treatment we are missing a
huge opportunity to save lives," Forsyth said.
($1 = 0.6314 British pounds)
(Editing by Alison Williams)