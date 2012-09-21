(Makes clear the plane was due to fly on coming Saturday (Sept.
22)
By Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD, Sept 21 Iraq has denied permission to a
North Korean plane bound for Syria to pass through Iraqi
airspace on Saturday because it suspects it could be carrying
weapons, a senior official said on Friday.
Iraq on Thursday denied a Western intelligence report that
said Iranian aircraft had flown weapons and military personnel
over Iraqi airspace to Syria to help President Bashar al-Assad
battle an 18-month-old uprising.
The allegation, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, said arms
transfers were organised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps.
"Continuing the Iraqi government policy to investigate the
passing of weapons to Syria through Iraqi land and air space,
the Iraqi authorities prevented a North Korean plane from going
to Syria, after they suspected that the plane was shipping
weapons," Ali al-Mossawi, media advisor to the Iraq's prime
minister, told Reuters.
Moussawi said the scheduled plane's itinerary, from North
Korea to Syria, was what had aroused suspicions but that there
had been no contact between the Iraqi government and North Korea
on the issue.
Mossawi said that despite repeated requests from the Iraqi
side, the United States had not presented any evidence that
Iranian civilian aircraft were shipping arms to Syria via Iraq.
"We have told the Iranians that we could search their planes
any time, randomly, and whenever we get any evidence (that they
are shipping weapons)," he said.
"We will seriously stop these plans (from passing through
Iraqi space)," he added added.
Although charges that Iraq has allowed Iran to send arms to
Syria are not new, the report said the extent of such shipments
is far greater and more systematic than has been publicly
acknowledged, thanks to a deal between senior Iraqi and Iranian
officials.
The report also said Iran was dispatching trucks overland via
Iraq westwards to Syria.
Syria's upheaval is politically tricky for Iraq's Shi'ite
Muslim-led government. Close to Assad's ally, Shi'ite Iran,
Baghdad has resisted joining Western and fellow Arab calls for
the Syrian leader to step down while also calling for a reform
process in Syria.
Iraqi leaders fear Assad's fall would fracture Syria along
sectarian lines and yield a hostile, hardline Sunni Muslim
regime that could stir up Iraq's volatile Sunni-Shi'ite mix.
Baghdad has reinforced key points along its 680-km (420-mile)
desert border with Syria.
U.S. officials said earlier this month they were questioning
Iraq about Iranian flights in Iraqi air space. On Wednesday,
U.S. Senator John Kerry threatened to review U.S. aid to Baghdad
if it does not halt such overflights to Syria.