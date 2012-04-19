BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
DAMASCUS, April 19 Syria and the United Nations signed an agreement on Thursday on the terms of a ceasefire monitoring mission, a Reuters witness at the Foreign Ministry in Damascus said.
A statement from the U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan said the Syrian government and the United Nations had agreed a basis for a "protocol" on the deployment of more observers.
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.