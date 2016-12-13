Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
ALEPPO, Syria The Syrian army said it could declare full control over eastern Aleppo "at any moment" as it advanced against rebels holed up just a handful of neighbourhoods, predicting those districts would fall on Tuesday or Wednesday.
"The army continues to advance towards ... Sukkari, what remains of Seif al-Dawla, part of al-Amiriya and Tel al-Zarazir," a military spokesman told Reuters during a tour of recaptured parts of Aleppo.
"When the army regains control of these areas, its operation in the eastern areas of the city ...will have finished," he said.
The spokesman added that rebels were continuing to reject withdrawing from the city.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam in Aleppo; writing by John Davison in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet)
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.