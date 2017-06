BEIRUT A rebel ambush in northern Syria killed 15 security force members on Wednesday, including two colonels, as fighting flared in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based group said two rebels were also killed in the clashes, another breach of a U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting the fighting between Syrian forces and rebels who are part of the year-long revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)