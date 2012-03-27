GENEVA, March 27 Syria has accepted a six-point peace plan that was proposed by Kofi Annan and backed by the U.N. Security Council, Annan said in a statement issued by his spokesman in Beijing on Tuesday.

Annan, the joint special envoy of the United Nations and the Arab League, "views this as an important initial step that could bring an end to the violence and the bloodshed, provide aid to the suffering, and create an environment conducive to a political dialogue that would fulfil the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people," the statement said.

But implementation of the plan will be key and Annan would be working with all parties at all levels to ensure it was implemented, the statement added.