GENEVA, March 27 Syria has accepted a six-point
peace plan that was proposed by Kofi Annan and backed by the
U.N. Security Council, Annan said in a statement issued by his
spokesman in Beijing on Tuesday.
Annan, the joint special envoy of the United Nations and the
Arab League, "views this as an important initial step that could
bring an end to the violence and the bloodshed, provide aid to
the suffering, and create an environment conducive to a
political dialogue that would fulfil the legitimate aspirations
of the Syrian people," the statement said.
But implementation of the plan will be key and Annan would
be working with all parties at all levels to ensure it was
implemented, the statement added.