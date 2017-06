GENEVA A deputy of Kofi Annan, the international mediator on Syria, plans to travel to Syria but the exact timing is confidential, Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a regular U.N. briefing on Friday.

Fawzi declined to elaborate on reports that an "important person" would visit Damascus later on Friday. He said Annan intended to go there at some stage, and his deputy had a specific travel plan. He did not name the deputy.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)