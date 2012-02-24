GENEVA Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the new United Nations-Arab League envoy on Syria, called on Friday on all parties to cooperate in ending violence and finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Annan was appointed by his successor U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby on Thursday as joint special envoy on the Syrian crisis.

"I am honoured to accept the role of Joint Special Envoy on the Syrian crisis, and am humbled by the trust and confidence that has been placed in me," Annan said in a statement issued by the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva.

"I look forward to having the full cooperation of all relevant parties and stakeholders in support of this united and determined effort by the United Nations and the Arab League to help bring an end to the violence and human rights abuses, and promote a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis," he said.

