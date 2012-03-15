A boy looks at fresh graves of people who were killed after heavy shelling by government forces, buried in a garden that has been converted into a makeshift graveyard in Sermeen, near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

GENEVA Kofi Annan, the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy for Syria, remains in close contact with Syrian authorities over his proposals to end the fighting, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"The door of dialogue is still open. We are still engaged with Syrian authorities over Mr. Annan's proposals," his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in Geneva.

Annan, whose office is based in Geneva, will brief the United Nations Security Council by video conference from the Swiss city on Friday.

The former U.N. secretary-general, who held talks with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus last weekend, said on Wednesday he had received Assad's reply but was seeking answers to outstanding questions.

Annan's plan outlined steps that needed to be taken, including a halt to fighting, humanitarian access and starting a political dialogue with the Syrian opposition, Fawzi has said.

Syria marked the first anniversary on Thursday of an increasingly bloody uprising against Assad, with recent army gains unlikely to quell the revolt and no diplomatic solution in sight.

