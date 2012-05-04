(Adds Annan to brief Security Council in fourth paragraph,
GENEVA May 4 A peace plan for Syria brokered by
international mediator Kofi Annan is on track despite reports of
violations of the ceasefire, Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said
on Friday.
Annan will brief the United Nations Security Council on the
Syria situation next Tuesday by video link from Geneva, he said.
"I would say that the Annan plan is on track and a crisis
that has been going on for over a year is not going to be
resolved in a day or a week," Fawzi said.
"I agree with you that there are no big signs of compliance
on the ground. There are small signs of compliance."
Annan's six-point plan includes a ceasefire, deployment of
observers and free access for journalists and humanitarian aid.
About 50 observers and civilian staff have been deployed in
Syria, but violence has continued since an April 12 truce.
"Some heavy weapons have been withdrawn, some heavy weapons
remain. Some violence has receded, some violence remains," Fawzi
said. "I'm not saying that is satisfactory".
"There are signs on the ground of movement, albeit its slow
and small. There are also signs behind the scenes you don't see
because this mediation effort by definition is conducted below
the radar," he said.
"However... even on days we feel there is satisfactory
progress albeit it is in inches, not in feet or miles, in those
days as well we are horrified by the extent of violence that we
see on the ground."
The United States said on Tuesday that a new international
approach may be needed if Annan's U.N.-backed plan fails,
accusing President Bashar al-Assad of making "no effort" to
implement it so far.
