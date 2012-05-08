Nordstrom family exploring deal to take retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
GENEVA May 8 International mediator Kofi Annan said on Tuesday the world cannot allow Syria to descend into full-scale civil war and that the day may come to take a "different tack" than his peace plan.
Annan, speaking to reporters in Geneva after briefing the United Nations Security Council by videolink, said military activities in Syria had declined somewhat, but the level of violence remained unacceptable, marked by a spate of recent bombings.
He said the consequences of the peace plan he brokered failing could be devastating. "If it fails and it were to lead into a civil war, it will not affect only Syria, it will have an impact on the whole region," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in Geneva and Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Michael Roddy)
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa has suspended imports of birds and chicken products from neighbouring Zimbabwe after it reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm, the agriculture department said on Thursday.