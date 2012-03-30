UPDATE 1-Opel CEO to resign after sale to Peugeot - newspaper
* Neumann fears future owner underestimates electric cars-FAS
GENEVA, March 30 Syrian government forces must implement a ceasefire first under a peace plan proposed by the United Nations and Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan, his spokesman said on Friday.
"We expect him (Syrian president) to implement this plan immediately," Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.
* Neumann fears future owner underestimates electric cars-FAS
PARIS, June 10 Workers from a threatened French auto parts factory have secured a meeting with Finance Ministry officials and their main carmaker clients, Renault and PSA Group, after a union delegation accosted President Emmanuel Macron.