DUBAI, April 11 UN-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said on Wednesday the Syrian government have assured him they will respect a ceasefire with rebel forces, less than 24 hours before a deadline to suspend hostilities.

"I have received government assurances they will respect the ceasefire. If everyone respects it I think by 6 in the morning on Thursday we shall see improved conditions on the ground," Annan said during a visit to Tehran to shore up support for his United Nations and Arab League-backed peace plan.