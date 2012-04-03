* Team to discuss deployment of ceasefire monitors - Annan spokesman

* Monitoring mission would deploy 200-250 observers in Syria

* Norwegian major-general to head advance team

GENEVA, April 3 An advance team from the U.N. peacekeeping department is expected in Damascus within 48 hours to discuss deployment of observers to monitor a ceasefire in Syria, the spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said on Tuesday.

"A DPKO (Department of Peacekeeping Operations) planning mission should be arriving in Damascus within 48 hours," spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva.

Annan will hold talks with Norway's Major-General Robert Mood, who will head the advance team, in the Swiss city on Wednesday, Fawzi said.

Mood served as head of mission of the U.N. Truce Supervision Organization known as UNTSO, the U.N. peacekeeping operation in the Middle East, for two years until February 2011.

As part of the six-part peace plan put forward by Annan to halt the fighting, U.N. peacekeepers are planning for a ceasefire monitoring mission that would have 200 to 250 unarmed observers. It would require a Security Council resolution.

Opposition activists accused Syrian troops of shelling two cities on Tuesday in a campaign to weaken forces fighting President Bashar al-Assad's government before a ceasefire deadline next week on April 10.

Annan, joint special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League who is based in Geneva, briefed the Security Council on the deadline by videolink on Monday.

"Mr. Annan is grateful for the Russian and Chinese support and the unity that the Security Council again has shown in backing his plan and ensuring its implementation," Fawzi said.