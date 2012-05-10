(adds details, quotes)
GENEVA May 10 International mediator Kofi Annan
condemned deadly twin bomb explosions in Damascus on Thursday
and called on Syrian forces and rebel fighters to halt the
bloodshed in line with an agreed month-old ceasefire.
Annan, joint special envoy of the United Nations and the
Arab League, is struggling to keep alive his six-point peace
plan and prevent the country from descending into full-scale
civil war.
Two bomb blasts killed 40 people and wounded 170 in Damascus
on Thursday, state media said, incinerating people in their cars
and damaging an intelligence complex involved in President
Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month-old uprising.
"These abhorrent acts are unacceptable and the violence in
Syria must stop," Annan said in a statement issued by his Geneva
office. He called on all parties to adhere to the cessation of
violence agreed under the April 12 truce which he brokered.
"Any action that serves to escalate tensions and raise the
level of violence can only be counter-productive to the
interests of all parties," Annan said.
"The Syrian people have already suffered too much," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)