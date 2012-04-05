GENEVA, April 5 An advance team led by Norwegian
Major-General Robert Mood arrived in Damascus on Thursday for
talks with Syrian officials on the deployment of troops to
monitor a U.N.-backed ceasefire, the spokesman for mediator Kofi
Annan said on Thursday.
"The planning team are all in Damascus now. There are about
10 or 11 of them," Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in
Geneva.
The peacekeeping team flew into the Syrian capital from
Geneva and New York to negotiate deployment of 200-250 unarmed
monitors to be deployed after the agreed April 10 deadline for
Syria to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from cities.