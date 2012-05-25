L'Oreal enters talks with Natura over selling Body Shop
PARIS, June 9 French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started talks with Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos over selling its Body Shop business, L'Oreal said on Friday.
GENEVA May 25 International peace mediator Kofi Annan will visit Syria "soon", his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters on Friday, in what would be his first visit since he presented his peace plan to Syria's government in early March.
Fawzi declined to give details or specify the date, citing security reasons. Fawzi has repeatedly said that Annan, whose 6 week old ceasefire plan has failed to stop the violence in Syria, would travel to the country when the time was right. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay)
NEW YORK, June 9 For the last U.S.-based manufacturer of the red and white striped candy cane that is a ubiquitous North American holiday season treat, the sugar supply deal struck between Mexico and Washington is anything but sweet.