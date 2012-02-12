Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem (centre R) meets Sudanese General Mohammed Ahmed Mustafa al-Dabi(centre L), head of an Arab League monitoring mission in Syria, in Damascus January 10, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

CAIRO The Arab League accepted the resignation of the Sudanese general who had led an Arab monitoring mission to Syria, and proposed appointing a former Jordanian foreign minister as a special envoy for the Syrian crisis, Egypt's state news agency reported on Sunday.

Abdel Elah al-Khatib, the former Jordanian minister and U.N. envoy to Libya, was proposed as the special envoy to Syria by Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby during an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo, the agency reported.

He also accepted the resignation of Mohammed al-Dabi, the Sudanese general who had led an Arab observer mission to Syria and offered his resignation to ministers meeting on Sunday.

