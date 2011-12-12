CAIRO Arab foreign ministers will meet on Saturday to discuss a response to Syria's conditional acceptance of an Arab peace plan aimed at ending a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, Egypt's MENA news agency said, citing and Arab diplomat.

It said earlier that the ministers would meet at end of the week, but had not given a day.

Syria faces sanctions from Arab nations in response to its violent crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

The Arab League has repeatedly extended deadlines for Syria to agree to a plan that would see Arab monitors oversee its withdrawal of troops from towns. The latest expired on December 4.

MENA said that a small group of ministers would meet first on Saturday, followed by a broader meeting of ministers led by Qatar from the 22-member League the same day. Syria has been suspended from the League.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem wrote to the League saying Damascus was prepared to sign an ageement that would allow League monitors into Syria, on certain conditions.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed and Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)