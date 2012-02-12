France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
CAIRO Syria rejected on Sunday an Arab League resolution that included calling for a joint U.N.-Arab peacekeeping force, backed support for the opposition and reaffirmed Arab economic sanctions on Damascus, Al Arabiya television reported.
In a brief headline, the channel reported that Syria rejected the Arab decisions "completely". It did not give further details.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.