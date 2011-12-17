Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather during a march through the streets after Friday prayers in Ma'arrat al-Numan near Adlb December 16, 2011. Picture taken December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

DOHA Arab states may ask the U.N. Security Council to adopt their peace plan aimed at ending a Syrian crackdown on pro-democracy protests, but they will not seek military action, the Qatari foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said after an Arab ministerial committee meeting in Doha that Arab foreign ministers will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss what he called Syria's delaying tactics in its response to a peace plan they presented last month.

"Since Russia has gone to the U.N. Security Council, there is a draft Arab resolution to be sent to the Arab League meeting on December 21 to ask the Security Council to adopt the Arab initiative and Arab resolutions instead of resolutions from other states," Sheikh Hamad told a news conference.

"We are not talking about military action but we will ask the Security Council to adopt the Arab initiative," he said.

Arab governments on Friday called off a regular foreign ministers' meeting meant to weigh Syria's response to the initiative for ending violence, in which more than 5,000 people have been killed, according to a U.N. count.

The League has suspended Syria's membership over its refusal to comply with the peace plan calling for President Bashar al-Assad to withdraw his troops and tanks from restive cities, free prisoners and start a dialogue with the opposition.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Firouz Sedarat in Dubai and Maya Mansour in Doha, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)