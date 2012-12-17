* Opposition fighters overrun government weapons depots
* Western, Gulf states remain extremely cautious
* New rebel military council could streamline arms shipments
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, Dec 17 Syrian rebel success in capturing
government armouries is rendering increasingly irrelevant
Western efforts to limit supplies from abroad and avoid
sophisticated arms reaching Islamist militants.
Western nations, particularly the United States, remain
highly nervous of weapons falling into the wrong hands, while
even Saudi Arabia and Qatar - by far the two most enthusiastic
rebel backers - appear to have cut back support in recent weeks.
Opposition forces clearly hope the creation last week of a
new unified military council and the growing number of foreign
powers recognising them as the legitimate government of Syria
will lead to swiftly renewed support and new arms.
Even without that, however, the capture of a growing number
of bases from forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad increasingly
obviates the need for outside support. Meanwhile, resentment
simmers over what many rebels see as yet more broken promises.
The main priority for Free Syrian Army and other disparate
rebel groups remains anti-aircraft weaponry to hold back Assad's
air force. With jets and helicopters increasingly pounding areas
under opposition control, they also want access to early warning
systems as well as arms such as mortars and anti-tank weaponry
to take government forces on the ground.
So far, however, arms smuggled across the Turkish border to
opposition fighters have been largely limited to AK-47-type
small arms, rocket propelled grenades and perhaps a handful of
small surface-to-air missiles.
Most of of the heavier weapons - including truck-mounted
anti-aircraft machine guns that have made it significantly
harder for government aircraft to strike rebel targets - were
taken from Assad's forces.
Those weapons may be one reason why government forces have
begun using Scud-type ballistic missiles to strike rebel areas,
not risking helicopters or aircraft.
"They do seem to have been getting a lot more effective,"
says David Hartwell, a former British Ministry of Defence
official and now Middle East analyst for IHS Jane's. "They took
a military base outside Aleppo that seemed to give them a lot.
They have clearly been foreign weapons coming in, but it has
been very limited."
Up until now, foreign weapons shipments have been a largely
chaotic free for all. Intelligence and special forces operatives
from a range of countries, as well as wealthy Gulf individuals
operating perhaps independently, have cut deals with a range of
small groups to supply whatever their funders felt willing to
pass across.
The military council announced earlier this week in Qatar
was, those with knowledge of the events say, part of a strategy
to end that ad hoc process and provide greater accountability.
Whether that will happen, however, is another matter.
While the military council deliberately excluded two of the
more militant rebel groups, including the al-Nusra Front just
added by Washington to its list of global terrorist groups, it
remains dominated by Islamist elements, some of which continue
to make the U.S. distinctly nervous.
Despite deploying Patriot missiles to soothe Turkish worries
over potential Syrian missile strikes, the U.S. in particular
remains extremely reluctant to be sucked in any deeper.
Political leaders in Britain and France appear somewhat more
enthusiastic for greater involvement, but neither will take
significant action without Washington.
French President François Hollande had raised the prospect
earlier this year of providing anti-aircraft support to
"liberated areas". Nothing has so far happened, however, and
this week's meeting of the anti-Assad "Friends of Syria" France
said it would not be supplying weapons for now.
FALLING INTO WRONG HANDS?
Western intelligence agencies and their Gulf counterparts
were all involved in last week's creation of the military
council. But the main focus of Western Spies and special forces
along the Turkish border remains trying to track weapons
shipments and telling the Saudis, Qataris and others which
groups Washington feels they should avoid.
Even that, officials say, has almost certainly not been
enough to stop at least some weaponry going to groups Western
powers would rather not arm. Those rebels who currently seem
reliable, they worry, could turn out to be much less so in time.
The risk of weapons leaving Syria in the short term,
however, may be somewhat overblown. Even foreign jihadist
fighters flocking to Syria appear mainly focused on fighting
Assad's forces, with little enthusiasm for taking effort and
material from that fight to target the West.
"The worry would be that that would happen later," says
Nigel Inkster, former deputy chief of Britain's Secret
Intelligence Service (MI6) and now head of political risk and
transnational threats at London's International Institute for
Strategic Studies.
Some small numbers of surface-to-air missiles might already
have been shipped to rebels inside Syria by Qatar, he said;
although the key challenge was tracking such relatively small
items and keeping account of their location and use.
"That would probably require Qatari special forces on the
ground inside Syria," he said.
Qatari special forces operated extensively on the ground in
Libya, shipping in military supplies overland from Sudan as well
as having them dropped by French and other NATO aircraft. They
worked relatively closely with British, U.S. and other
intelligence agencies.
Western states deployed dozens or more personnel on the
ground in Libya in the final stages of that war. However, they
are seen reluctant to operate on Syrian territory.
A foreign security source in Qatar said the option of
sending specialist troops into Syria had been discussed for
months, but it was not clear Qatari forces had the capability to
operate alone.
"AN ABSOLUTE MESS"
"There is the sense from some European powers that the
operation is an absolute mess, and it's the Qataris' fault," he
said. "The Qataris have sensed that a lot of people want a sea
change in terms of how (the Qataris) are handling weapons
transfer."
Not everyone is so critical. Another Western security source
told Reuters Qatar remained a positive influence, in part
because it was willing to cut support for groups its allies
considered excessively risky.
Some weapons types clearly worry foreign powers more than
others. While a handheld Stinger-type surface-to-air missile
could be relatively easily smuggled across borders, a truck
mounted anti-aircraft gun would be, in the words of one former
intelligence officer, "much harder to set up at (New York's) la
Guardia (airport)."
The bottom line, however, may be that foreign powers must
simply accept their ability to affect events on the ground may
be receding fast.
The attempt to blacklist certain groups as too Jihadist,
some argue, may end up simply being counter-productive.
"With or without the U.S. arming the rebels, the jihadis are
gaining greater influence on the ground," says Mona Yacoubian, a
former State Department official and now Syria expert at the
Stimson Centre in Washington DC. "Fighters from Jabhat al-Nusra
are considered amongst the most effective... and appear to have
gained increasing legitimacy."
For those in the United States and elsewhere who oppose
intervention, that fact alone is seen vindicating the decision
not to arm the opposition directly. Others, however, argue the
failure to do so has simply left the door open for others and
that the best way to reduce Islamist influence would have been
for Washington to take the lead in providing weapons from the
start.
"It's a simple consequence of us not being more involved,"
says former U.S. Army intelligence officer Joseph Holliday, now
Syria expert at the Institute for the Study of War. "We have
been offering non-lethal supplies - radios, flak jackets - but
that is not really what they are asking for."