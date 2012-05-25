UNITED NATIONS May 25 A Russian cargo ship
loaded with weapons is en route to Syria and due to arrive at a
Syrian port this weekend, Al Arabiya television said in a report
that Western diplomats in New York described on Friday as
credible.
Syria is one of Russia's top weapons customers. The United
States and European Union have suggested the U.N. Security
Council should impose an arms embargo and other U.N. sanctions
on Syria for its 14-month assault on a pro-democracy opposition
determined to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
But Russia, with the support of fellow veto power China, has
prevented the council from imposing any U.N. sanctions on Syria
and has refused to halt arms sales to Damascus.
"Al Arabiya have learned that a Russian cargo ship carrying
a large amount of weapons plans to unload its cargo in the
Syrian port of Tartus," the broadcaster said on its website on
Thursday.
The report said the ship left a Russian port on May 6 and
cited a "Western source" as saying that it will dock at Tartus
on Saturday.
"The ship is trying to conceal its final destination in a
suspicious way," Al Arabiya said.
Western diplomats said the report was credible.
One diplomat told Reuters that the vessel, which is called
"Professor Katsman," is owned by a Maltese firm, which itself is
owned by a Cypriot company that is owned by Russian firm.
Diplomats said the Russian firm might have been acting on
behalf of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, though that was
not clear.
"I don't have any information on this ship, but our policy
is not to comment on individual shipments, regarding contents or
timing," a spokesman for Rosoboronexport, Vyacheslav Davidenko,
said in Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it did not have
information that a ship was headed to Tartus with weapons and
declined to comment further.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland was asked
about the Al Arabiya report at her daily briefing in Washington.
"I had not seen that report," she told reporters. "You know
how strongly we feel that no country should be delivering
weapons to the Assad regime now."
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan has urged countries not to
supply weapons to either side in the Syrian conflict. Annan
plans to visit Damascus soon, his spokesman said on Friday.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau in New York, Mariam Karouny in
Beirut, Arshad Mohammed in Washington and Thomas Grove in
Moscow; Editing by Vicki Allen)