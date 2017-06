U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan delivers a statement upon his arrival at Damascus May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

DAMASCUS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with peace envoy Kofi Annan, the state news agency SANA said on Tuesday, following a massacre which Syria's government blamed on Islamist militants, while the global body suggested government forces played a role.

Annan is attempting to salvage a six-week-old peace plan that has U.N. and Arab League backing, but which has barely slowed the bloodshed in a 14-month-old uprising against Assad that began with mass protests and now has an armed insurgency.

(Writing by Joseph Logan)