Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L) meets soldiers during a tour in the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA on March 27, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

BEIRUT President Bashar al-Assad said Syria will spare no effort to ensure the success of international envoy Kofi Annan's peace mission, but that other countries must immediately stop funding and arming opposition groups, state media said on Thursday.

SANA news agency quoted Assad, in a letter to the leaders of the BRIC economic powers, as saying "the countries which support the armed groups with money and weapons must be persuaded to stop this immediately".

(by Dominic Evans)