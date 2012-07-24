Senior military personnel carry the coffin of Hisham Bekhtyar, the late Syrian head of the National Security intelligence agency, during his funeral in Damascus July 21, 2012 in this handout photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency (SANA). REUTERS/Sana/Handout

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed a new security chief and senior intelligence officials on Tuesday to replace members of his inner circle killed in a devastating bomb attack in Damascus last week, a Lebanese security source said.

The source said Ali Mamlouk, who was head of Syria's Internal Security Directorate, was appointed head of national security, replacing Hisham Bekhtyar who died from wounds inflicted in Wednesday's bombing.

Abdul-Fattah Qudsiya, head of military intelligence, was named as Mamlouk's deputy. He was replaced by Ali Younes, a close associate of Assef Shawkat, Assad's brother-in-law and another victim of Wednesday's bombing.

General Diib Zeitoun, head of the Political Security Department, replaces Mamlouk, while Rustum Ghazaleh, former Syrian intelligence chief in Lebanon and most recently head of intelligence in Damascus province, took over from Zeitoun.

Assad has already named a new defence minister to replace Daoud Rajha - another of Wednesday's victims - and the latest moves appeared aimed at showing that the top echelons of power were still functioning in Syria.

Assad's forces have launched fierce counter-offensives in recent days against rebel forces who claimed responsibility for last week's attack and who launched a major military campaign in the capital and the northern city of Aleppo.

