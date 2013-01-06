LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of hypocrisy and said his call in a speech on Sunday for a peace initiative to end the civil war would fool no one.

"Assad speech beyond hypocritical. Deaths, violence and oppression engulfing Syria are his own making, empty promises of reform fool no one," he said in a message on Twitter.

