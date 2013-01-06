Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of hypocrisy and said his call in a speech on Sunday for a peace initiative to end the civil war would fool no one.
"Assad speech beyond hypocritical. Deaths, violence and oppression engulfing Syria are his own making, empty promises of reform fool no one," he said in a message on Twitter.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
HAVANA Cuba and the United States have dramatically reduced the rate of human trafficking since reaching a landmark accord in January but risk losing those gains if the two neighbours fail to resume high-level talks, Cuban Interior Ministry officials said in an exclusive interview.