BEIRUT Syrian army deserters killed eight people in an attack on an intelligence building in the north of the country, an opposition group said on Friday.

It said the attack took place on Thursday in Idlib province, between the towns of Jisr al-Shughour and the Mediterranean city of Latakia.

"A group of army defectors ... attacked the Air Force Intelligence centre," the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. "A clash ensued for three hours which lead to the death of at least eight members of the Air Force Intelligence".

The Observatory and other activists also said at least 20 civilians were killed by Syrian security forces across the country on Thursday, mainly in the provinces of Hama and Homs.

(by Dominic Evans)