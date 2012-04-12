BRIEF-J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold, anticipates re-opening enrollment soon
GENEVA, April 12 The onus is on Syria's government to keep to its promise to observe a ceasefire that took effect on Thursday, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told a news conference in Geneva.
He said the situation in Syria looked calmer and he was working with the U.N. Security Council to send an observer team as quickly as possible. But he warned that the international community must remain unified to avoid Syria descending into chaos.
WASHINGTON, June 9 New York State's attorney general and 12 other top state law enforcement officials said on Friday they would mount a vigorous court challenge to any effort to roll back vehicle emission rules by the Trump administration.