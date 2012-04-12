* U.N. chief calls on Assad to "keep his promise" on truce
* Says working to send truce observers as soon as possible
GENEVA, April 12 The onus is on Syria's
government to keep to its promise to observe a ceasefire that
took effect on Thursday, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
said.
He told a news conference in Geneva that the situation in
Syria looked calmer and he was working with the U.N. Security
Council to send a team of truce observers as quickly as
possible, once there is a mandate from world powers.
But he warned that the international community must remain
unified to avoid Syria descending into chaos.
"I really like to see this ceasefire continue to be
sustained. It just today that they have stopped the fighting. We
are following it very closely. The world is watching, however,
with sceptical eyes since previous promises made by the
government of Syria have not been kept," Ban told reporters.
Syrian troops appeared to be holding their fire in the hours
after a U.N.-backed ceasefire took effect at dawn on Thursday,
bringing relative calm to rebellious towns they had bombarded
heavily in recent days.
"I am urging President Assad to keep his promise and to
exercise maximum restraint," said Ban. "This ceasefire process
is very fragile - it may be broken any time if, and when, there
is another gunshot. Even a small gunshot may give both sides a
pretext to engage in another fighting.
"This is a very worrisome," he said.
The main opposition movement said the truce was only being
"partially observed" as heavy weapons and government troops
remain deployed in cities.
State media reported that a "terrorist" bomb blasted an army
bus and killed a senior officer in Aleppo after the truce began.
State media also reported a bomb wounding officers near Idlib
and a ruling party member shot dead in Deraa in the south.
International mediator Kofi Annan, whose six-point peace
plan was accepted by Assad's government, was due to brief the
Security Council by videolink from Geneva at 1400GMT.