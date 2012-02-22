* Bank profits boosted by FX gains but provisions soar
* Third of deposits wiped out since unrest began-bankers
* Liquidity at risk as deposits fall
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Feb 22 Unrest in Syria is causing
chaos at the country's banks, which posted bumper profits last
year as a plunge in Syria's currency boosted foreign exchange
gains, but will struggle this year in the face of rapidly
declining deposits and rising bad loans.
The country's 14 privately owned banks, mostly subsidiaries
of Arab banks, have weathered the 11-month uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad's rule, and the civil unrest and
international sanctions that have accompanied it, thanks largely
to a windfall from their foreign currency holdings in the wake
of a 39 percent depreciation in the Syrian pound.
The central bank has encouraged banks to maintain high
foreign currency holdings as the country's foreign exchange
reserves have diminished since the political turmoil began.
Net profit at Chambank, one of three private
Islamic banks in Syria and 32 percent owned by Commercial Bank
of Kuwait, soared 553 percent last year,
standing out among a string of strong earnings reports from the
banking sector.
"A lot of the Syrian private banks held a lot of dollars and
because of that this gave them a huge windfall. They took
advantage and made exceptional profits," said Talal Samhouri, a
Jordan-based financial expert and asset manager.
Surging profits, however, masked lower operating income and
a fall in the value of banks' assets, which will become much
more evident this year. Chambank had to set aside
nearly the same amount as its net profit to cover doubtful loans
last year.
Until the uprising a year ago, banks had enjoyed a
decade-long credit boom after the state relinquished its
monopoly on the sector, making banks the showcase of economic
liberalisation as they took advantage of an underbanked market
in the country of 20 million.
Now analysts question how many banks will survive as the
uprising and Western sanctions have crippled Syria's economy and
triggered capital flight, causing total bank deposits to drop by
almost a third since the unrest began.
Customers are still switching to dollars and hoarding
savings or smuggling them to the relative safety of neighbouring
markets such as Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, bankers say.
"Banks are facing dire pressures that could threaten the
very survival of some of the smaller banks if operational
revenues continue to plunge dramatically. We could even see
mergers or bankruptcies down the road if Syria slides into civil
war ," said one banker at a prominent Lebanese bank.
Before the uprising, the total assets of Syrian banks,
public and private, stood at 2 trillion Syrian pounds ($43
billion), a small amount compared with neighbouring countries.
Syria's four state-owned banks still have a dominant share
of the local market, although most non-government business goes
to the 14 private banks.
Offshoots of Lebanese banks, the first to enter the Syrian
market and whose Syrian operations had driven their profits in
recent years, appear more resilient than later arrivals
including the units of Gulf and Jordanian banks, bankers say.
Syria's old mercantile class, which traditionally did
business through Lebanon's banking system and still
has large shareholdings in some Lebanese banks' Syrian branches,
provides a solid customer base for Lebanese banks.
Aggressive lending by late entrants to the Syrian market in
the last few years means their loan portfolios could expose them
more to bad debts, bankers said.
Syria International Islamic Bank, 30 percent owned
by Qatar International Islamic Bank, posted a 12
percent rise in pre-tax profit last year after expanding
aggressively in recent years, but is one of the banks that has
now put aside hefty provisions against possible loan losses,
bankers said.
"The Lebanese banks have already passed stages that we are
still going through. In our case it's still the launching stage,
with costs...for branches that need to be set up. The damage
will be bigger," said a manager of a bank in Damascus with a
large Jordanian shareholding, who asked not to be identified.
Lebanon's Audi Bank, for example, saw its Syrian
deposit base roughly halve last year but still turned a profit
in Syria despite an 83 percent drop in net income as it
cushioned its balance sheet with hefty provisions in
anticipation of more bad debts.
LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS
As the unrest has now spread to large swathes of Damascus
and to the country's economic capital Aleppo, bankers fear a
plunge in the value of real estate collateral could further
expose troubled loan portfolios.
Non-performing loans have already shot up to at least 10
percent of private banks' total loans, which bankers estimate at
around 254 billion Syrian pounds, with more corporate clients
asking for lengthy five-year debt rescheduling deals as widening
unrest pushes more and more customers to default, bankers say.
On top of this, Syria's central bank raised interest rates
from the start of this year to between 9 and 11 percent on
deposits, from 6-7 percent, to stem the run on the banks, adding
to banks' costs.
Tightening sanctions by Belgium-based SWIFT, which provides
banks with a system for moving funds around the world, have made
it harder for banks in Syria to transfer foreign currency. More
customers now head to Lebanon and Jordan to open letters of
credit in dollars and even to do normal commercial transfers
with parties overseas, which Syrian banks can no longer
undertake .
Bankers say few banks are willing to sell scarce foreign
currency to customers - even after the central bank last
month lifted restrictions on the sale of dollars at
market prices, a moved aimed at relieving pressure on state
banks' financing of imports.
The central bank requires banks to have cash to cover at
least 30 percent of their foreign currency holdings and
deposits; banks still comfortably exceed that minimum. But
bankers are privately worried that the worsening security
situation could accelerate the hemorrhage in deposits, which had
shown some signs of abating in recent months.
"The biggest coming challenge that relates to risk in the
Syrian banking sector is the growing liquidity problem," said a
senior banker at a leading privately owned bank in Syria, who
requested anonymity.
He said some banks were already putting together contingency
plans that could involve asking for central bank support, such
as a currency swap which would allow banks to obtain Syrian
pounds if there were a bigger run on deposits. Another rescue
step might be a cut in the minimum reserves which Syrian banks
are required to hold.
But other bankers say Syrian authorities have traditionally
eyed the country's mainly foreign-owned private banks with
suspicion, so they doubt the authorities would come to the
banks' defence in the event of a major crisis.
"The central bank doesn't...view private banks as
instrumental to spurring the economy," a Syrian banker familiar
with central bank thinking said, adding that monetary
authorities had failed to give banks dollars despite pledges to
do so in recent weeks.
"I doubt they will intervene. They will just add pressure on
us to increase provisions, and won't give us much flexibility."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)