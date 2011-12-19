BEIRUT Dec 19 Syrian authorities have
released on bail a U.S.-born blogger who was arrested two weeks
ago and charged with trying to incite sectarian strife, a media
rights group said.
The Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression said
Razan Ghazzawi was released on Sunday night on bail of 15,000
pounds ($270), but that she still faced trial.
The group called for all charges to be dropped against
Ghazzawi, who was arrested on Dec. 4 as she tried to cross from
Syria into Jordan to attend a conference on freedom of the press
in the Middle East.
Ghazzawi, 30, was among scores of bloggers and journalists
arrested since an uprising against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad erupted nine months ago.
The United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been
killed in Assad's crackdown on the protests. Authorities say
more than 1,100 soldiers and security force members have been
killed in violence they blame on "armed terrorist groups".
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)