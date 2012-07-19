CARACAS, July 18 Venezuela on Wednesday
condemned the bombing in Damascus that killed the Syrian defense
minister and President Bashar al-Assad's brother-in-law, urging
foreign powers against military intervention.
Socialist President Hugo Chavez has helped undermine
sanctions against Syria by shipping diesel fuel to the embattled
country, and has described the conflict there as an
international conspiracy backed by Western powers.
"The government (of Venezuela) expresses its most profound
condolences to the valiant people of Syria, and in particular to
the families of the victims of this new crime," the foreign
ministry said in a statement.
It added that Venezuela "exhorts the international community
to avoid any armed intervention that would only contribute to a
deepening of the conflict."
A bloc of left-wing Latin American governments known as
ALBA, led principally by Chavez, in June accused Western nations
of planning to intervene in Syria as they did in Libya and
praised al-Assad despite widespread global condemnation.
Chavez remained a strong ally of former Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi throughout the uprising that ultimately ousted
him with the help of European and U.S. air strikes.