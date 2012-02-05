BEIRUT Feb 5 Syria's state broadcaster
said on Sunday that the text message news service of a separate,
pro-government TV station had been hacked and was being used to
disseminate "false messages".
A headline displayed on state Syria tv said: "The
administration of Addounia draws the attention of its
subscribers to the fact that it has temporarily halted its SMS
service, and calls citizens to be wary of the false messages
being sent now."
Separate headlines on Addounia cautioned against a text
message asking people "to avoid public squares for security
reasons", and advised that its subscribers ignore all SMS
messages on its service until further notice.
The station was the target of European Union sanctions
imposed on Syria in September, in response to President Bashar
al-Assad's bloody crackdown on mass protests - and,
increasingly, an armed insurgency - against his rule.
The station uses the SMS service to send messages to viewers
who have signed up.
(Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Alison Williams)