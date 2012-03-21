* GDP may have shrunk 15 pct last year, still falling
* Official inflation rate hits 15 pct
* But unlicensed construction has boomed
* Black markets develop in currency, medicine, petrol
* Collapse of Turkey trade deal helped some manufacturers
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 21 While Syria's economy as a
whole has been crippled by violent unrest, there are some people
for whom the uprising has created business opportunities.
Take building contractor Ahmed, who asked to be identified
only by his first name for fear of arrest. He has been artfully
building unlicensed, small-scale housing while the authorities
are distracted with the more pressing task of quelling a revolt.
"Yes, yes, I exploit the revolution. The government is
preoccupied," the 48-year-old said from his home in Aleppo,
Syria's northern, sprawling merchant city of 2.5 million people.
"I used to do some covert building before, but now I'm fairly
public about it," the entrepreneur added.
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have killed more than
8,000 people in his drive to crush the year-long uprising,
according to the United Nations, with his troops fanning out
around the country to try to stamp out the opposition.
Opportunistic builders, loan sharks and black market
importers have all done well from the revolt, Syrians say.
Urban residents say security firms, selling closed-circuit
television cameras and thick steel doors to fretful Syrians who
want to beef up home safety, have also seen a boom in sales.
Jihad Yazigi, a Damascus-based economist and editor of the
English-language Syria Report, said that in the early days of
the revolt Syrians saw that inflation would become a threat -
the value of the Syrian pound against the dollar has roughly
halved since the unrest started. They therefore sought to buy
property or build on existing land holdings as an investment.
This strategy appears to have worked, with house values
remaining fairly strong in areas not directly caught up in the
fighting.
"We saw a lot of illegal building in the first few months of
the revolution, not only because people were afraid of inflation
but because many people had plans to build but they didn't have
licences," Yazigi told Reuters over the telephone from Damascus.
He said authorities had since clamped down on illegal
building in the capital, while cement and steel prices have
risen sharply, making construction more expensive. But in other
parts of Syria, the building boom appears to have continued.
For Syrian men, owning one's own property is often a
prerequisite to getting married; high demand has driven up house
prices. For Syrian fathers, slyly adding a floor or two to the
family home is often cheaper than buying apartments for sons.
ILLEGAL BUSINESS
Other entrepreneurs have taken advantage of the chaos in the
country's banking sector, which is reeling from economic
sanctions and falling foreign currency reserves; Western and
some Arab countries have banned imports of Syrian oil and cut
financial ties with Syrian banks, among other steps. Syria's
bank deposits have shrunk almost a third since the unrest began.
Few banks are willing to sell scarce foreign currency, for
which demand grows as the Syrian pound weakens, and bazaar-based
currency traders selling dollars in the central markets of
Damascus have profited from panic buying.
Bank loans appear nearly impossible to acquire, creating
opportunities for unlicensed loan sharks.
Ali, 34, works for his father, a struggling farmer who has
been trying to keep the family business alive but has been
refused loans from both state-owned and private banks.
"My father ended up borrowing money from a loan shark," Ali
said, adding that the loan was a three-month advance at 50
percent interest, with a 25 percent surcharge for late payment.
"I was so surprised at how organised it was, and how he had
official papers. Everyone is having to take out these loans now
and the lenders are working openly while the police are
distracted."
In an effort to preserve foreign currency reserves, the
government has increased customs tariffs on some imports to
prevent currency from leaving the country. Syrians who are in
need of foreign-manufactured goods, such as medical drugs, have
been forced to look to the black market.
Lama, a 25-year-old pharmacist in the capital, says there
has been a marked increase in the trade of black market drugs.
"We have been forced at the pharmacy to deal with smugglers.
Medicine is not something that can be postponed. If we don't
boost our supplies using illegal means then customers,
especially those with chronic diseases, will try to get smuggled
medicine themselves."
And as queues to obtain heating oil and petrol lengthen and
the government raises the official prices of fuel, city
residents increasingly head to the flourishing black market.
Issa, a mid-twenties student in Damascus, said he had
noticed a change of business practice in the petrol station
where he works part-time.
"As fuel prices rise, my boss has hired more people to walk
along the queue of cars waiting for petrol. When they see people
give up waiting and drive off, they stop them and ask if they
want to buy fuel at a higher price," Issa said.
"The queues are so long that people are willing to pay
extortionate prices."
TRADE AGREEMENT
Some Syrian manufacturing companies have managed to exploit
the diplomatic turmoil and Assad's bitter attitude towards past
allies who have turned against him because of his violent
crackdown on the democracy movement.
Turkey was once one of Syria's closest allies, but late last
year Ankara imposed sanctions and Assad retaliated in December
by scrapping a free trade agreement with Turkey. This caused
prices of imports into Syria to soar - a boon for some local
manufacturers.
A Western diplomat in Beirut said that for many Syrian
businesses, the collapse of the free trade agreement had been a
huge help. Although it may not offset all the other negatives
which have come with the crisis, at least Syrian manufacturers
no longer have to compete with cheaper, and possibly
higher-quality, Turkish imports, the diplomat said.
Damascus economist Yazigi agrees. "When the free trade
agreement was suspended, we saw a boom in local manufacturing.
Syrian textiles, furniture and food products are selling well,"
he said. "The cheap Syrian pound has even allowed some firms to
export products to Iraq."
However, many people in Syria believe that the general
economic crisis is so severe that even the most savvy
entrepreneurs are probably only breaking even. The government
has not provided figures for how the unrest has affected gross
domestic product, but Yazigi estimated the economy may have
shrunk 15 percent last year and could shrink a further 15
percent or more this year.
The government has warned citizens of the possibility of
wider energy rationing, blaming terrorists for the sabotage of
power plants, in what economists and business leaders say is an
effort to conserve scarce fuel. The Syrian government says these
"armed terrorists" have killed more than 2,000 soldiers and
police during the unrest.
And as the value of the Syrian pound has plummeted, the cost
of living has sky-rocketed. Many Syrians are unable to buy
anything but the bare essentials. The official inflation rate
was 15 percent in January; some basic goods such as sugar,
butter, vegetable oil and eggs have risen in price by as much as
100 percent.
"It may be true that Syrian businesses have less foreign
competition, but if Syrians are not even buying products and
everything costs double, what does it matter either way," a
Damascus resident said.
"You do what you can, but everyone is still suffering."