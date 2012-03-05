(Corrects day of week to Monday from Tuesday)
OTTAWA, March 5 Canada imposed fresh
sanctions on Syria on Monday, banning all dealings with the
central bank and seven cabinet ministers as part of a campaign
to stop President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown against rebels.
The measures also prohibit the provision or acquisition of
financial or other related services to or from anyone in Syria
or those acting on Syria's behalf.
"The continuing, appalling violence perpetrated by the Assad
regime on the people of Syria compels us to again tighten the
vice on those responsible ... Our message remains clear: Assad
must go," Foreign Minister John Baird said in a statement.
The sanctions are the sixth round imposed by Ottawa on
Damascus.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)