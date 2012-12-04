PARIS Dec 4 France said on Tuesday it was aware
the Syrian government was possibly moving chemical weapons on
military bases and said foreign powers would be forced to act if
it used such arms.
International concerns over Syria's intentions have been
heightened by reports its chemical weapons have been moved and
could be prepared for use.
"Any use of chemical weapons by (Syrian President) Bashar
al-Assad or officials under his orders would be unacceptable,"
Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Vincent Floreani told
reporters.
"The leaders in Damascus must be made aware that the
international community is watching them and will not stand by
without a reaction if these weapons were to be used."
France, one of Assad's harshest critics, has thus far ruled
out sending weapons to rebels fighting Assad's government,
concerned they could get into the hands of radical Islamists,
but now wants the European Union to review its arms embargo.
France was the first Western nation to officially back the
newly created opposition Syrian National Coalition.
"We are aware of the information circulating on the possible
movements on military bases storing chemical weapons in Syria,"
Floreani said. He said Paris was monitoring the situation with
its allies.
In a separate statement. German Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle echoed those comments and called for an immediate
end to the violence in Syria and for a power transition to
begin.
"I can only warn the Syrian regime that a deployment of
chemical weapons would be completely unacceptable. Whoever even
contemplates such a step should know that the world would hold
him accountable," said Westerwelle.