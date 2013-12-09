* Weapons can still be destroyed by mid-2014
* No port picked yet for destruction
* Security conditions thwart work
OSLO, Dec 9 The removal of chemical weapons from
Syria may be delayed slightly due to the difficulties of
operating during a civil war, the head of the global chemicals
weapon watchdog OPCW said on Monday.
But any hold-up should be small and the mid-2014 deadline to
destroy these weapons remains realistic, said Ahmet Uzumcu,
whose Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) has been charged with supervising the destruction of
Syria's chemical arsenal.
The most dangerous chemical weapons have to be removed by
Dec. 31 while weapons in a second category have to be shipped
out by Feb. 5.
"In view of the circumstances in this country, it will be
quite difficult to meet this timeline," Uzumcu, who is in Oslo
to accept the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday, told a news
conference. "There are very demanding timelines that we want to
fulfil and I'm confident that the deadline of end of June next
year (to destroy the weapons) will be met."
The Hague-based OPCW was given the task of overseeing
destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stocks following a sarin
gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus in August which killed
hundreds of people. The deal, in part brokered by Russia,
averted U.S. missile strikes.
Uzumcu said difficulties included security, particularly on
secondary and access roads to various facilities, and the strict
verification process that required extensive cooperation with
the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Still, he said the first part of the removal could happen in
early or mid January while the second part could be a "few days"
delayed.
The weapons will be taken out of Syria on a cargo vessel but
authorities still have not yet picked the port where their
destruction can be carried out.
