THE HAGUE U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said all serious claims regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria should be examined, after meeting the head of the global chemical weapons monitoring body in The Hague on Monday.

Ban and Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), discussed details of a mission to investigate alleged chemical weapons use in Syria, the scope of which has become a source of tension between Russia and Western powers seeking to broaden the probe.

They were due to address how and when a team of up to 15 inspectors can gain access to Syria, where both rebels and government forces have accused each other of using chemical munitions.

"The use of chemical weapons by any side, under any circumstances, would constitute an outrageous crime with dire consequences and constitute a crime against humanity," Ban told delegates to a chemical weapons conference.

Ban said an advance team of inspectors was in Cyprus, ready to deploy within 24 hours once the Syrian government gave its go-ahead for access to all relevant sites are ready to be deployed.

Russia, which has used its veto-wielding seat on the U.N. Security Council to counter Western pressure on its ally Syria, wants the probe to focus solely on Syrian government allegations that rebels used chemical arms near Aleppo.

But France and Britain additionally want two rebel claims of use by government forces in Homs and Damascus to be investigated. The Syrian opposition says President Bashar al-Assad's government carried out all three alleged attacks.

