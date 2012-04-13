BEIRUT, April 13 Syrian forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad fought rebels near the border with
Turkey on Friday, activists said, the first clash since a
U.N.-brokered ceasefire came into effect a day earlier.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
the fighting broke out in the northwestern province of Idlib,
close to the border with Turkey, after army troops deployed to
try to clear rebels out of the area.
Some of the gunmen pulled out when the shooting started, the
group's director Rami Abdulrahman said. He said there were no
immediate reports of casualties and the fighting appeared to
have stopped.
The grassroots Local Coordination Committees said there had
been heavy gunfire in the village of Kherbet Joz, close to the
Turkish frontier. Dozens of tanks were deployed on the edge of
the village, it said.
Abdulrahman said that Thursday's ceasefire, brokered by
international mediator Kofia Annan, appeared to be holding in
the rest of the country, but there was still no sign of any army
withdrawal from urban centres, as called for by Annan.
The United Nations says Assad's forces have killed 9,000
people since an uprising against him erupted 13 months ago.
Authorities blame the violence on foreign-backed militants who
they said have killed more than 2,500 police and soldiers.