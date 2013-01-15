* Private sector allowed to import fuel to ease shortages
* Business lobbies say cutting tariffs curbs inflation
* Seeks 1.3 mln tonnes soft wheat imports from Black Sea
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Jan 15 Syria has started to allow private
firms to import fuel and plans to eliminate all tariffs on many
basic commodities as it seeks to cope with shortages, soaring
prices and public discontent in the midst of a civil war.
Senior trade officials and businessmen contacted by phone
from Damascus said the moves to liberalise imports of basic
goods were part of an economic plan prepared by a committee
headed by Qadri Jamil, deputy prime minister for economic
affairs, that was expected to win cabinet approval soon.
Essam Zamrick, vice president of the powerful Damascus
chamber of industry, said the proposed measures would affect 17
basic commodities including sugar, rice, tea, wheat, soy,
vegetable ghee and barley.
"Eliminating all tariffs on basic commodities that are
crucial to Syrian household's livelihoods and allowing fuel
imports by businesses should limit further price increases of
basic foodstuffs and help stabilize prices for consumers," he
added in an interview.
President Bashar al-Assad's government has made the supply
of basic foodstuffs and subsidised fuel in government-controlled
areas a top priority to keep public discontent at bay,
businessmen and analysts said.
The new measures will do little, however, to alleviate
severe shortages in large parts of rural Syria controlled by the
rebels.
On fuels, Syria's minister of economy and trade earlier
this year issued a decision to allow private sector imports of
gasoil and diesel for a trial three-month period under certain
guidelines approved by the oil ministry, the businessmen said.
The programme was the first to allow fuel purchases outside
of a state monopoly and may reduce shortages at petrol stations,
which the authorities blame on rebel attacks against
government-owned fuel tankers.
Oil producer Syria has two refineries but needs to import
diesel and gasoil to meet domestic demand for heating and for
transport.
It has faced diesel shortages since the European Union and
the United States tightened trade sanctions last year but
continues to get some shipments from Eastern Europe and Iran.
Some Damascus-based traders said reducing the cost of
imported foodstuffs and allowing the private sector to supply
fuel would reduce price fluctuations and help businesses start
building inventories depleted after almost two years of
violence.
Customs duties on many commodities have been only 1
percent, but extra surcharges and non-trade tariffs levied by
Syrian ports normally push costs much higher, even on basic
commodities, businessmen and importers said.
"There a lot of non-trade tariffs, which if you add them
together you are talking about at least 5 percent, and so these
steps would make a real difference," said Zamrick, a leading
advocate of the proposals.
Syrian imports have dropped sharply since the uprising, and
essential foodstuffs now comprise the bulk of cargo being
unloaded in Syrian ports, according to traders and importers.
IMPORTERS INCREASE GRAIN PURCHASES
Damascus-based traders said an increase in private imports
of wheat, yellow corn, sugar and fertilisers, mainly from
Eastern European traders, together with more state purchases of
rice, sugar and corn have increased supplies coming to the main
ports of Latakia and Tartous since October.
Private importers say the bulk of Syrian grain imports in
2012 were mostly brought from Eastern Europe, where little-known
local suppliers have shown readiness to broker deals avoided by
major trading firms worried about sanctions.
Leading grain suppliers said the state grains procurement
arm had got approval to import 1.3 million tonnes of soft wheat
from Russia and Ukraine this year, a sign the authorities could
be seeking to rebuild a depleted strategic stockpile.
A shipment of 100,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat bought for
around 30 million euros ($40.1 million) has already arrived this
month, a senior grains trader said.
State deliveries of flour and wheat have dropped sharply in
large areas under rebel control, and bread shortages have
worsened the humanitarian plight of millions of displaced
Syrians across the country.
The authorities blame rebels, who have seized over 23 flour
mills in the Aleppo area.
People in government-held areas do not face the same scale
of bread shortages, said businessmen and grain suppliers, who
blame black-market profiteering and hoarding for the disruptions
to supply in those areas.
"Essential items are available. There are no shortages but
the problem is with unscrupulous traders and profiteers,"
Zamrick said.
A year-long policy of reducing customs tariffs to encourage
businesses to import foodstuffs has instead encouraged the
smuggling of goods out of Syria and into Turkey, which has a
high tariff regime, some businessmen say.
"The borders are open now, and many of the importers in
Aleppo and Idlib are bringing goods to the Syrian ports of
Latakia and selling them directly to Turkish traders," said
Ahmad Zain, a major Damascus-based commodities trader.
"The imports of sugar, rice and tea have increased a lot due
to this," Zain added, citing as an example over 30,000 tonnes of
tea imported last year, exceeding annual demand levels of about
24,000 tonnes.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)